FEBRUARY 17, 1954 - OCTOBER 20, 2019 STONEVILLE Mary Gilley Richardson, 65, died on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Hospice of Rockingham County. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Mrs. Richardson was born on February 17, 1954 in Guilford County to the late Donald Eugene Gilley and Peggy Shelton Gilley. Mary worked for Unifi-Plant #3 for many years and enjoyed fishing and traveling, especially to the beach. She also loved to playing bingo and just being on the go. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Farmer; grandson, Joseph Richardson and brother, Donald Ray Gilley. Survivors include her husband of thirty-one years, Buddy Richardson; sons, Chuck Richardson (Emily), B.J. Richardson (Mary), Brandon Richardson (Brandi) and Anthony Briggs; daughters, Mary Ruth Houston (Ron), Kim Richardson and Heather Haggerman; multiple grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 7 until 9 p.m., Wednesday at Colonial Funeral Home and all other times at 660 C&N Smith Mill Road, Stoneville, NC 27048. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Rd., Madison, NC 27025
