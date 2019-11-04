Margaret Stephens Richardson, 98, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Beacon Place in Greensboro, NC. A 2:00 p.m. memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 5th at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Margaret was born September 17, 1921 in Hamer, SC to the late Charlie and Ima Stephens. She was raised on the family farm along with her five siblings. She was a charter member of Parkway Baptist Church and lived a dedicated Christian life serving others. Margaret retired from Burlington Industries after more than 20 years of service and enjoyed traveling. Preceding Margaret in death was a son, Jimmy Richardson, as well as four of her siblings. She is survived by her son, Charles Richardson, of Greensboro. Memorial contributions made be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC, 27405 or Parkway Baptist Church, 1411 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro, NC, 27408.
