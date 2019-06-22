GREENSBORO Kenya Moore Richardson, 45, died Saturday, June 15, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held Sunday, June 23 at Mt. Tabor UMC, 3100 Creek Ridge Rd. at 3 p.m. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
