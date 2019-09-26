SEPTEMBER 28, 1943 - SEPTEMBER 24, 2019 Guyrene Leferne Richardson of Greensboro, NC, was called home to glory on 09-24-2019 in her home. Her homegoing celebration will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC on 09-28-2019 at 12:30 p.m. Please send all cards and flowers to Lambeth and Troxler Funeral Home.

Tags

Load entries