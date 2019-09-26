SEPTEMBER 28, 1943 - SEPTEMBER 24, 2019 Guyrene Leferne Richardson of Greensboro, NC, was called home to glory on 09-24-2019 in her home. Her homegoing celebration will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC on 09-28-2019 at 12:30 p.m. Please send all cards and flowers to Lambeth and Troxler Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.