Greensboro Crystal (Sherella) Waddell Richardson, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Public visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, at Tabernacle of Meeting Church, 300-E Westgate Drive. Professional service entrusted to Carlos T. Callands Funeral Practitioner.

To plant a tree in memory of Crystal Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

