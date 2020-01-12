BROWNS SUMMIT Sarah Belle Richardson Crite, 95, died Friday, January 10, 2020. A funeral service will be 12:00 Monday January 13, 2020 at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church 9800 US Hwy 158 Reidsville, NC Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Richardson Crite as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries