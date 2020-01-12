BROWNS SUMMIT Sarah Belle Richardson Crite, 95, died Friday, January 10, 2020. A funeral service will be 12:00 Monday January 13, 2020 at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church 9800 US Hwy 158 Reidsville, NC Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Richardson Crite, Sarah Belle
To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Richardson Crite as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.