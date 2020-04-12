RICHARDSON, BARRY MR. BARRY B RICH SQUIRREL Dale Richardson, 55, of Greensboro, passed away April 6, 2020. Barry was a 1982 graduate of Northeast Guilford High School. He enjoyed fishing, visiting and talking to friends and family and spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed eating desserts, especially prepared by his son Joshua who is a chef. Barry was preceded in death by his father Roger, brother Tommy and sister-in-law Alma Milton Richardson. Mr. Richardson is survived by his mother Juanita Brandon Richardson and his sons Curtis (Shannon) Richardson of Greensboro and Army Specialist Joshua Richardson of Vilseck, Germany; sister Patty Smith (Charlie) of McLeansville, brothers, Bobby Richardson of Reidsville; Apostle Jeff Richardson (Rose) and David, both of Greensboro, grandsons Curtis Jr. and Jase Richardson, and longtime friend and mother of his children Tammy Williamson. Hargett Funeral Home, 905 E. Market Street, will host a public viewing on Monday, April 13, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Alamance Funeral Service of Burlington has the honor of serving the Richardson family. Online condolences may be made at alamancefuneralservice.org.

