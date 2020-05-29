GREENSBORO Alma T. Richardson, 91, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel.
To plant a tree in memory of Alma Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
