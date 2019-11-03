GREENSBORO Renee' Marlowe Richards, 41, died Friday, October 11, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 9, 2019 at 2PM at The Canterbury School Chapel 5400 Old Lake Jeanette Rd Greensboro NC 27455 Triad Cremation & Funeral Service
