GREENSBORO Edward "Ed" Pharr Rich, Jr., 50, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his home. A celebration of Ed's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Ed was born April 20, 1969, in Guilford County. He attended Pleasant Garden Baptist Church and was retired from Davidson Water. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lemmond and Francis Rich and Frank and Mary Bettini. Ed is survived by his wife, Melissa Rudder Rich; children of the home, Wesley, Sydney, and Avery and daughter, Staci O'Hare (Thomas) of Jacksonville; parents, Edward and Lynne Rich; brother, Todd Rich (Misty); granddaughter, Sutton O'Hare; parents-in-law, Larry and Pat Rudder; and nieces and nephews, Madison, Chase, and Lucas Rich, and McKenzie and Jack Rudder. Memorials contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell, or to Emily's Kids Foundation.
