Carl Michael (Mike) Rich passed away on June 12th, 2020 at age 70. He was the son of William Carl and Mary Tucker Rich and husband of Tina Matthews Rich. He leaves his loved and memories with his remaining family: three sons and their spouses Scott and Carla Rich, Phillip and Valley Rich, and Kenneth Rich; 5 grandchildren; brother Charles "Charlie" Rich; sister-in-law Barbara Rich; and special siblings Donna Rich Cummings (Buck), and Danny Rich (Jenny). Mike enjoyed bowling, hunting, golf, and traveling. But mostly spending time with his family and loved ones. Mike was loved by everyone who had the honor of knowing him and will be deeply missed by all. A small private service for friends and family will be led by Randall Jones. There will be a register for people to sign at Forbis & Dick N. Elm St. Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
