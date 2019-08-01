JUNE 25, 1949 - JULY 29, 2019 Brenda Louise Viers Rice passed away July 29, 2019, at Beacon Place in Greensboro, NC, after a five-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She fought the disease bravely alongside her husband, and when her earthly story came to an end, she was surrounded by the people she loved mosther family. Brenda was born June 25, 1949, in Richlands, VA, to Mary Angeline Marshall Viers and Brice Madison Viers, and she and her younger sister, Janice, spent most of their youth in Bristol, TN. She was proud of her family's humble Appalachian heritage, which strongly influenced her values and the way she lived her life. Brenda found a kindred spirit, and the love of her life, when she married Charlie in 1982, and they moved together to Greensboro in 1992. As her family grew, Brenda remained the rock-solid center of the clan, leading and teaching the younger generations by her quiet example. She adored road trips. She enjoyed warm afternoons tending her garden and watching the birds that came to feed and nest there. And as a lifelong reader, she loved the 18 years she spent working at UNCG's Jackson Library before retiring in 2014. Brenda's legacy is the tight-knit family she leaves behind, including her husband of 37 years, Charles Rice; her daughters, Jennifer Strimple and Julie Burnham, and son-in-law, Josh Burnham; her granddaughters, Rachel and Taylor Phillips; her grandsons, Jacob and Sam Strimple; her sister, Janice Jackson, and brother-in-law, Bascom Jackson; and her niece, Amanda Jackson. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, August 2, at Lambeth Troxler Funeral & Cremation Services in Greensboro, with a graveside service to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Brenda also was passionate about finding a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation to help fund research and resources for those living with the disease. Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home 300 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408
