FEBRUARY 19, 1919 - AUGUST 24, 2019 MADISON - Mary Leone Kington Rhodes, age 100, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 24, 2019. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Madison, 110 South Franklin Street, with funeral services following at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Born February 19, 1919, in Stokes County, Leone was the daughter of the late William and Nellie Kington, and for 72 years the wife of the late James Vester Rhodes. Leone was a member of the First Baptist Church of Madison. She was employed by Gem-Dandy of Madison for many years. After retiring, she enjoyed going to Hardee's for lunch and visiting with her friends. Leone took great pleasure working in her flowers and vegetable garden. She is survived by her son, William Boyd Rhodes and his wife, Beverly of Georgetown, Texas, and daughter, LaVonne Rhodes Wyrick and her husband, Euless of Elon. Leone's legacy continues through many generations, including grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, James Leo Rhodes, four sisters: Opal Joyce, Ruby Moore, Ruth Vaden, Nannie Martin; and brother, Noel Martin. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Alamance County, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215, or First Baptist Church of Madison, 110 S. Franklin Street, Madison, NC 27025. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
