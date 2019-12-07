MAY 16, 1936 - DECEMBER 5, 2019 Larry Rhodes, 83, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 5, 2019, at Cone Health Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (1 to 2 p.m.) at Fair Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Larry was born May 16, 1936 in Tyrrell, NC, to the late Delauer Alexander and Nevada Ainsley Rhodes. He was a graduate of Columbia High School in Columbia, NC and a US Army veteran. Larry was a former license examiner and later retired as the fire chief for the City of Eden. After retirement, Larry became a licensed contractor and built several houses. He was a man of service as was evidenced in his involvement with several organizations. He was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Winston-Salem, Past Worthy Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Past 16th District Deputy Grand Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star, member of Leaksville Masonic Lodge #136, and past president of the NC Fire Chiefs Association. Also, Larry was a member of Osborne Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol Stegall Rhodes, of the home; two daughters, Denise Balser (Mike) and Diane Moore, both of Eden; six grandchildren, Brandon Balser, Matthew Balser, Jessica Carter, Kendra Newton, Caitlin Smith and Jenna Smith; and four great-granddaughters, Makayla Hairston, Kera Hairston, Lilly Newton, and Madelyn Newton. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
