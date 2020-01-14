AUGUST 31, 1924 - JANUARY 12, 2020 Erlean Shelton Rhodes, 95, died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at UNC Rockingham. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Mayodan Municipal Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Colonial Funeral Home. She was born in Rockingham County on August 31, 1924, to the late Walter Roscoe and Cornelia Fulton Shelton. She retired from the U.S. Postal service with 32 years of service. Erlean was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mayodan where she was a past member of the choir and the WMU. For several years, she delivered Meals on Wheels. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Daniel M. Rhodes; three brothers Fred Morton Shelton, John Banner Shelton, and Thomas Willard Shelton; and four sisters Mira Kathleen Shelton, Nina Powell Shelton, Gladys Leona Shelton Martin, and Ruby Irene Shelton. Survivors include her son Sam Stevens, of Mayodan; stepson Dan Rhodes, Jr. (Karolyn) and stepdaughter Connie Ah Loo, both of Hawaii; grandchildren Christy Hiller (Dave), Kenneth Stevens (Tori); stepgrandchildren Cariann Ah Loo, Austin Ah Lou, and AuLiani Ah Loo; great-grandchildren Hannah Stevens and Addison Stevens and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made charity of donor's choice. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
