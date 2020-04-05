Greensboro - Mrs. Margaret Bender Rheingrover went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, March 31, 2020. A private Celebration of Life was held in her home. Margaret was born February 10, 1919, in Definance County, Ohio. She graduated from Bryan High School and Bowling Green State University in Ohio. She married Wyllys Rheingrover whom she met in college. Because of Wyllys' career with Western Electric Company, they lived in many cities around the country and came to Greensboro in 1976. They were active members of Westover Church. Both had a passion for missions and that remained with Margaret throughout her life. Margaret had a deep love for her family and friends. She was a devoted Mom, Grandma and Gigi and prayed faithfully until no longer able for each family member and their individual needs as well as for her dear friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, a sister and a brother, her husband, Wyllys, and sons, Gary and James. Margaret is survived by her daughter and husband, JoAnn and Arnold Benson of Greensboro; her son and wife, Scott and Regina Rheingrover of Bowie, Maryland, daughter-in-law and husband, Barbara and Dave Stohlmann of Canton, Georgia and daughter-law, Nancy Rheingrover of Brooklyn, New York. Her grandchildren are Kimberly and George Pruitt, Gary and Mary Rheingrover, Brian and Meredith Wright, Lindsay and David Cloer, Jennifer and Ed Edson, Andrew and Kira Rheingrover, Daniel Rheingrover, Greg and Jordana Rheingrover and Corey Rheingrover. Her great grandchildren are George and Sarah Lodes and Samantha Pruitt, Will and Jordan Rheingrover, Hailee, Hannah and Spencer Wright, Timmy and Joshua Cloer, Charlotte and William Edson and Adeline and James Rheingrover. Margaret also has several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family wishes to thank the compassionate doctors and nurses from AuthoraCare Collective, especially Karen Kaplan and Dr. Donald Hertweck as well as the dedicated staff and loving caregivers from 1st Choice Home Care for their exceptional care over the years, especially Tammy, Pam, Peggy, Diana, Elizabeth and Barbara. Memorials may be made to Westover Church Mission Fund, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27410, Greensboro Youth for Christ, P.O. Box 516, Greensboro, NC 27402 or AuthoraCare Collective (formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro) 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Hanes Lineberry, North Elm Street, is assisting the family.
