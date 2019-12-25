REIDSVILLE William Claude "Bill" Reynolds, 91, died Monday, December 23, 2019. A funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m., Monday December 30 at Holy Infant Catholic Church. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Dec 29
Recitation of the Rosary
Sunday, December 29, 2019
6:00PM
Citty Funeral Home Inc
308 Lindsey St
Reidsville, NC 27320
Dec 30
Funeral Mass
Monday, December 30, 2019
11:00AM
Holy Infant Catholic Church
1042 Freeway Dr.
Reidsville, NC 27320
