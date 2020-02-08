JANUARY 11, 1930 - FEBRUARY 6, 2020 Wanda Zukowski Reynolds, 90, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020. Wanda was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Robert and Agnes Zukowski on January 11, 1930. She received her nursing training at St. Francis Nursing School and earned her BSN at Catholic University in Washington, DC. While working at Children's Hospital, Wanda met Louis F. Reynolds and they married in 1953. Wand and Lou raised seven children in Fairfax, Virginia. They retired to Manteo, NC in 1987. After Lou's death, Wanda continued to reside in her beloved sound-side home. While in Manteo, Wanda volunteered for Hospice and Hot-line until her health began to decline. She moved to Greensboro, NC in 2018 and was a resident of the Spring Arbor Assisted Living Community. Wanda was an avid reader, Scrabble player and Jeopardy watcher. She was a strong and determined woman who lived life on her own terms. She valued her independence and fought to sustain it for many years. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Lou, and her brother, Robert Zukowski. She is survived by her seven children: Wanda Wilkinson (Richard) of Wilmington, DE; Patty James (Dwight) of Greensboro, NC; Bobbi Walter (Bill) of Richmond, VA; Tony Reynolds (Anne) of Columbia, SC; Chrissie Simmons (Daniel) of Bluefield, WV; Jimmy Reynolds (Dee Dee) of Round Hill, VA; and Tim Reynolds of NYC. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Spring Arbor for the loving care they provided to Wanda in her final years. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Reynolds family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
