GIBSONVILLE Larry H. Reynolds, 82, died Saturday, February 29, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 6 at Alamance Presbyterian Church, Greensboro. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.

Service information

Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC 27313
Mar 6
Funeral Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
2:00PM
Alamance Presbyterian Church
4000 Presbyterian Road
Greensboro, NC 27406
