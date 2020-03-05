DECEMBER 29, 1937 - FEBRUARY 29, 2020 Larry H. Reynolds (CMSgt, USAF, Retired) has gone to be with his Lord. He passed away peacefully in his home with his daughters Toni and Traci by his side on February 29, 2020 following a battle with esophageal cancer. Larry was born in Greensboro, NC on December 29, 1937 to Elsie M. and Edgar H. Reynolds. He met his lifelong love, Barbara "Bobbie" Reynolds, at Alamance High School. The couple spent nearly 60 memorable years by each other's side before Bobbie went to Heaven in 2016. Larry's life was defined by his service to his family, country, and community. He was an American hero who served 26 years in the United States Air Force. After retiring as a chief master sergeant in 1982, Larry worked more than two decades for Lockheed. Upon retiring and returning home to North Carolina in 2009, Larry volunteered countless hours to worthy causes, most notably at his church food pantry. Larry will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but especially his surviving family: daughters Toni Kirkton (Kerry) of Canyon Lake, TX and Traci Hastie (Steve) of Clovis, CA; sons Timothy Reynolds and Todd Reynolds (Teresa) of Asheboro; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers Bill Reynolds (Martha) of Las Vegas, NV and Joe Reynolds (Linda) of Greensboro, sisters Peggy Brown of Gibsonville and Jane Bell of Winston-Salem, and numerous nieces and nephews. Larry's loved ones thank the attentive medical staff at Alamance Regional Cancer Center for providing diligent care. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020, 6 to 8 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel, 4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden NC 27313. A sanctuary service followed by a graveside service with full military honors will be held on Friday, March 6 beginning at 2 p.m. at Alamance Presbyterian Church. Larry's family invites his community to attend and celebrate his incredible life. In lieu of flowers, you can honor Larry's legacy of service through memorial contributions to The Wounded Warrior Project or the Alamance Presbyterian Church food pantry. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Reynolds family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Service information
Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC 27313
Mar 6
Funeral Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
2:00PM
Alamance Presbyterian Church
4000 Presbyterian Road
Greensboro, NC 27406
