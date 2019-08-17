AUGUST 6, 1934 - AUGUST 15, 2019 Helen Evelyn Greeson Reynolds, 85, of Greensboro passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Randolph Hospice House. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Dr. Clyde M. Gilmore Memorial Park, Julian, NC. She was the daughter of the late William and Mary Wood Greeson and was also preceded in death by her husband, Gurney Reynolds Jr.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret Bullard (Clyde) and Irene May (C.H.); brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy Greeson (Ruby), Worth Greeson (Ina Lee), Reece Greeson (Ruth), Lloyd Greeson (Ann), Michael Greeson (Mae), Clifford Greeson (Marion), Dennis Greeson (Jean) and Norman Greeson (JoAnne); and cousin-in-law, Greg Volland. Surviving are her cousins, Melody Volland, Debbie Pruett (Tom) and Jackson Pruett and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve Helen's family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 West Swannanoa Avenue
