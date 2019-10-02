AGE 64 Harold (Reece) Reynolds, 64, died on Saturday, September 28, 2019 after a long illness. He was a graduate of Oak Ridge Military Academy and attended Barton and Greensboro Colleges, where he played basketball. He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Eva Reynolds. Reece loved all sports, especially ACC basketball, Atlanta Braves baseball and fishing at Topsail Beach. Left to remember his quick wit are his sister, Debbie King, a special aunt, Barbara Valentine, and a number of close friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407
