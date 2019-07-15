SEPTEMBER 7, 1929 - JULY 13, 2019 Alma Pyrtle Reynolds, age 89 of 1145 Manning Street went home to be with her lord Saturday afternoon, July 13, 2019 at UNC Chapel Hill. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Lawson Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6 8 pm at Fair Funeral Home. Other times the family will be at her residence. Mrs. Reynolds was born on September 7, 1929 in Stokes County to the late Jessie Dillard Pyrtle and Bessie Coffer Pyrtle. She was a 1947 graduate of Leakesville High School. After High School, she became a beautician and worked for E.I. Dupont. Alma decided to make a life changing career change, becoming the first female Police officer in Rockingham County. Her duties started out in her police career as a meter Maid and then as a sworn officer with the Leaksville Police Department. She also furthered her career in the Rockingham County Sherriff department and was made an honorary fireman for the Leaksville Volunteer Fire Station # 210. She retired as a Lieutenant with the Eden Police Department. Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her son, Ronald David Amos of King, NC; step-daughter, Pam Stevenson of Raleigh, NC; two grandchildren, Ashley and Amanda; sisters, Eloise Pyrtle Pruitt and Mary Lou Pyrtle Champion; and several nieces and nephews; and feline companion, "Gracie". Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Mandeville Reynolds, brothers and sisters, Armor Pyrtle, Argie Cox, Martha Ledford, Glen Pyrtle and Vernice Rakestraw. In Lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Hospice of Rockingham County. Online Condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.