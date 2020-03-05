MARCH 12, 1952 - FEBRUARY 29, 2020 Douglas Charles Renson, 67, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital with his family by his side. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 N. Elm Street in Greensboro. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 2 p.m. at the Hanes Lineberry N. Elm Street Chapel with Rev. John Willett officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Doug was born in Santa Monica, CA, son of the late Arnold and Susan Bacon Renson. After attending Princeton High School, he graduated from Allegheny College and earned his master's of business administration at the University of Pittsburgh. He was a certified public accountant who began his career at Arthur Young & Co. in Pittsburgh and KPMG in Greensboro. Doug then worked as the director of IT for Natuzzi Americas in High Point. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Maida Metz Renson of Greensboro, sisters Debra Roberts of Poway, CA, Lynne Rendon of San Diego, CA and Barbara Orr (Steven) of Dallas, TX, and brother David Renson of New Orleans, LA. He is also survived by eight nieces and nephews and 5 great-nieces and nephews. Doug was known for his kindness and generosity as well as his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his dogs Abby and Casey. He is loved and will be missed. Memorial donations may be made to SEARCH Ministries, 1852 Pembroke Rd., Greensboro, NC 27408; or Habitat for Humanity Greater Greensboro, 1031 Summit Ave., Suite 2W-2, Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes Lineberry N. Elm 515 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Renson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries