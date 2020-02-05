JUNE 12, 1931 - FEBRUARY 1, 2020 Charles Frederick ("Fred") Renfrow died Saturday, February 1, 2020, concluding an earthly life marked by vigor, humor and joy. Born June 12, 1931, and raised in Johnston County, Fred is the son of the late James Vester and Delia Lewis Renfrow. Fred graduated from Glendale High School in 1949 and then attended Atlantic Christian College, presently known as Barton College, in Wilson, North Carolina, before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. After serving in the Navy in southern California and onboard the USS Essex, he returned home to continue his education at "AC," and during that time at a community dance met and fell in love with Georgia Flythe Tuck of Selma. As he embarked upon a career in insurance claims, their courtship led to marriage in June of 1957. His work for the Fireman's Fund Insurance Companies, and later N.C. Grange Mutual Insurance Company, enabled them to settle in and establish deep ties to Greensboro. The Renfrow family was a persevering, devoted and community-oriented large farm family in the Moore's Chapel Community of Johnston County. From these roots, Fred carried an affinity for the land and nature throughout his life. Whether he was cultivating vegetables or sunflowers, playing golf at the Cardinal, or taking his granddaughter Emilie on outdoor adventures in the Piedmont and along the Outer Banks, Fred delighted in these simple joys, imparting his keen wit and art of storytelling. Fred deeply loved and cared for his family. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Georgia; their daughter, Julia Hoke and husband David of Raleigh; and granddaughter, Emilie Winston Hoke. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Daisy R. Radford, Clyda R. Rheney, and a brother, Joseph Edgar Renfrow, and is survived by four siblings: James Aaron Renfrow of Swansboro; Edith Renfrow Creech of Midlothian, Virginia; Faye Renfrow McDonald, and husband Harrison, of Solana Beach, California; and Hilton Vester Renfrow, and wife Phyllis, of Kenly. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families. The Reverend Betty S. Connette will officiate the memorial service for Fred at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Faith Presbyterian Church, 6309 W. Friendly Avenue. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church. Forbis & Dick, 5926 W. Friendly Avenue, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Renfrow, Charles Frederick "Fred"
Service information
Feb 8
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
Faith Presbyterian Church
6309 W. Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27410
Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
Faith Presbyterian Church
6309 W. Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27410
