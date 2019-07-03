GREENSBORO Alan Joseph Reilly was born on May 15, 1943 and passed away on June 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife Kaye, of 50 years, two sons, Matthew and Jason and two grandsons, Brandon and Cameron. Alan was an industrious person who loved working outside in his yard. He also loved animals of all kind, but he was especially fond of his dogs. Dad also loved people. In 1958 he was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and spent countless hours helping others learn about the Creator. He will be missed by all, but mostly by his family! A memorial talk will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 13 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4004 Perth Place, Greensboro, NC 27405. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel is assisting the Reilly family. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

