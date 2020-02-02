REIDSVILLE Mrs. Virginia Smith Reid, died Thursday, January 30, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted Noon Friday, February 7, 2020 from the Zion Baptist Church, 807 Piedmont Street. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
Reid, Mrs. Virginia Smith
To send flowers to the family of Virginia Reid, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 7
Funeral Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Zion Baptist Church
807 Piedmont Street
Reidsville, NC 27320
807 Piedmont Street
Reidsville, NC 27320
Guaranteed delivery before Virginia's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.