REIDSVILLE Mrs. Virginia Smith Reid, died Thursday, January 30, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted Noon Friday, February 7, 2020 from the Zion Baptist Church, 807 Piedmont Street. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.

Service information

Feb 7
Funeral Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
12:00PM
Zion Baptist Church
807 Piedmont Street
Reidsville, NC 27320
