NOVEMBER 21, 1943 - NOVEMBER 18, 2019 Michael John Reid, 75, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019 at Pennybyrn at Maryfield, located in High Point, North Carolina. He was born November 21, 1943 to William and Hope Reid in Burlington, North Carolina. He spent his youth in the Greensboro area, attending St. Pius X Catholic School and later graduating from Notre Dame High School in 1961. Michael served in the Army National Guard and later graduated from Elon University. After graduation, Michael began a long career in the computer and sales industries. He later joined the NETcom Cabling and Securities family until his retirement in 2018. Michael enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and his beloved golden retriever, Jeb. He had a love of horses, ice hockey, golf and anything related to "The Godfather." Michael lived his life dedicated to helping others and being a support to anyone who needed him. He will always be remembered for his loving spirit and for filling our lives with the greatest stories, laughter and great hugs. Michael was blessed in sharing his life with a beautiful blended family. He is survived by his daughter, Karin Reid Kiser, son-in-law Aaron and grandchildren Savannah and Will; Russ Harvell; Deborah Pendleton and children, Katie and Sarah; Chris and Jessica Haverland and children, Anna and Jake; Dex and Natasha Davison and children Art and Karina; and his brother, Chuck Reid. Michael was preceded in death by his infant daughter and parents, William and Hope Reid. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Pennybyrn at Maryfield, Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, and Moses Cone Inpatient Rehabilitation Center. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to offer an expression of sympathy are encouraged to make a memorial contribution to the Children of Vietnam charity or to K9s for Warriors. A memorial Mass will be held Friday, November 22 at 11 a.m., at St. Pius X Church, located at 2210 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC. Family will receive visitors following the service at Jamesford Meadows Clubhouse, located at 6278 Akela Trail, Jamestown, NC 27282.
