MAY 22, 1939 - AUGUST 22, 2019 Clarice "Tommie" Thomasine Shields Reichl,80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Beacon Place in Greensboro. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00PM Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Citty Funeral Home Chapel and the family will see friends immediately following the service. Clarice was born in Person Co., NC to the late Raleigh Thomas and Martha Ellen Briggs Shields and had lived in Reidsville since 1978. She was retired Registered Nurse for over 44 years working at Moses Cone Hospital in the Operating Room and at Cone Mills and at Miller Brewing Co. Clarice was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church and was preceded in death by a brother; Sammy Shields. She is survived by her husband; Richard Reichl of the home; sons; Jeffrey A. Reichl Sr. (Donnette) and Andrew B. Reichl (Christina) both of Reidsville, daughter; Debra R. Branch (Richard Jr.) of Millers Creek, brother; William "Bud" Shields (Faye) of Burlington, sisters; Rosalie S. Craine of Julian and Nancy S. Wyrick of Greensboro, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. The family wishes that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to: St. Jude's Children's Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Reichl family and online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
