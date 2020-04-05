JULY 2, 1928 - APRIL 2, 2020 Thomas Gwyn Reich passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born in Elkin, NC on July 2, 1928, son of Paul Cecil Reich and Amelia Lenoir Poindexter. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Virginia Avery Reich, his sons Thomas Gwyn Reich, Jr. (Seiko) of Arlington, VA; Bryan Winfield Reich of Washington, DC; Paul Christopher Reich of Greensboro, NC; stepdaughter Lauren Bates Galleher and stepson Edward Avery Bates, both of Wilmington, NC. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Hilding Winfield Reich of Seattle, WA; Hunter Avery Galleher of Wilmington; Thomas Henry Reich of Greensboro; Phoebe Hall Galleher of Wilmington, and Nina Perry Reich of Arlington, VA. Originally from Elkin, Tom grew up in Greensboro. He graduated from Greensboro High School, followed by UNC Chapel Hill in 1951. He was President of Superior Coach Sales in Greensboro before founding Tom Reich Chevrolet in Wilmington in 1968. He was an avid sportsman, especially competitive in sailboat racing. Tom was a devoted family man, who spent summers sailing with his family, and taught the boys to play golf and tennis, snow & water ski, and pilot a succession of Beechcraft Bonanzas, Barons and a 1959 Travel Air. He received the FAA's Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award in 2018, commemorating 50 years of flying and aviation expertise. He was an active member of the Cape Fear Country Club, Cape Fear Club, the German L'Ariosa Dance Club and a founding member of The Surf Club. He was a lifelong member of St. James Church, loved music and was a talented jazz drummer. A celebration of life will be held later this year when current restrictions on gatherings have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, St. James Church, or the charity of your choice. Andrews Mortuary Wilmington, NC
