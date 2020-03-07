NOVEMBER 16, 1930 - MARCH 4, 2020 Myrtle Nicholson Reeves, 89, of Greensboro passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Maple Grove Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Grace Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Reeves, son, Gary Reeves, and grandson, Brian Reeves. Myrtle is survived by her sons, Wayne Reeves (Bobbie) of Climax, and Jack Reeves (Dawn) of Greensboro; sister, Nora Millis (Tom); along with six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Reeves. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to AuthoraCare Collective, 2500 Summit Ave. Greensboro, NC 27405.
