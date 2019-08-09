FEBRUARY 2, 1937 - AUGUST 7, 2019 Margaret "Marty" Stanley Reed, 82, went home to be with the Lord on August 7, 2019. Funeral services celebrating her life will be 2 p.m., Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will immediately follow at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery. Margaret was born February 2, 1937 in Guilford County to the late Florence Carter Stanley and Christopher Columbus Stanley. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Ronald M. Reed; son, David Reed; 3 sisters and 5 brothers. Those left to cherish her memory include daughters, Susan Hill (Steve Chiellini) and Connie Emory (Archie Jabbo); grandchildren, Angie, Ashli, Stacey (Robbie), Crystal (Peter), Josh (Jennifer), Lauren (Michael), Landon (Jami), and Jessie; great-grandchildren, Garrett, Jase, Monroe, Emory, Jameson and Baiden; sister, Sadie Collier; brother, Lexie Stanley and numerous extended family members and friends. Margaret was a long time member of Proximity UMC and an active supporter of the Oriental Shrine Club. She was a cosmetologist by trade for over 50 years. Margaret was a gift from God, a caretaker, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She never met a stranger and never turned a blind eye to human needs. For such a small woman, she left a large footprint and a huge hole to be filled. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Proximity UMC, 1200 Vine St., Greensboro, NC 27405 or Shriner's Children's Hospital, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. Family and friends may view and sign the guestbook at www.LambethTroxlerFuneralHome.com. Lambeth-Troxler
