Flora Reynolds Reece, 92, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Clapps Nursing Home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Alamance Presbyterian Church, 4000 Presbyterian Road. The family visitation will begin at 2 p.m. at the church in the Gathering Room. Flora was born in Guilford County to the late Gurley and Kate Reynolds. She attended Woman's College and retired from Laughlin-Sutton Construction Company as a secretary. She was a faithful member of Alamance Presbyterian Church where she was a member of the choir and Circle. Flora kept children for the Children's Home Society for many years and volunteered with Animal Rescue and Foster program. Flora continued to work out at the Fitness Zone until the age of 92. She loved working outdoors and having breakfast with friends at Mrs. Winners and Bojangles. Most of all, she was a loving mother, grandmother and a great cook. Flora is predeceased by her parents and husband Clyde Edgar Reece; sisters, Elizabeth Gaulden and Lucy Reynolds. She is survived by her children, Edward Reece and wife Linda of Julian, Ellen Maddox and husband Dean of Pleasant Garden and Bradley Reece and wife Barbara of Greensboro; grandchildren, Brandon Reece and wife Ashley, Dylan Reece and Dara Reece. The family would like to thank the staff at Clapp's Nursing Home for the exceptional care given to Flora during her time there. Memorials may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 in memory of Flora R. Reece. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Reece family. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes Lineberry
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.