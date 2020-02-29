GREENSBORO Pamela M. Redman, died Sunday, February 23, 2020. Service will be at 12 p.m., Saturday, February 29 at Garden of Prayer, 2401 16th St. Burial will be at White Oak Grove, 2600 Assembly Rd. Regional Memorial Cremations and Funeral Service is in charge.

