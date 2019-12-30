AUGUST 11, 1924 - DECEMBER 28, 2019 Raymond Franklin Reddick, Jr. was born in Guilford County on August 11, 1924 to Raymond F. Reddick, Sr. and Lena Adams Reddick. He went to be with our Lord at his home on December 28, 2019, surrounded by his family. Raymond was a dedicated member of Hinshaw United Methodist Church for sixty-six years, where he leaves many devoted friends. He retired from the Greensboro Fire Department after thirty years of service. He served in WWII in the US Army in France, Germany, and England and was a D-Day Survivor. He was a Mason at Revolution Lodge No. 552 for sixty-five years. Raymond always put family first and included them in his hobbies of cultivating a large garden for many years and fishing at the Outer Banks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Douglas and Norman. He is survived by his devoted wife, Betty of sixty-six years; sons, Rick of Tennessee and Wiley (Sharon) of Greensboro; four granddaughters, Maggie Williams (Thomas) and Sara Reddick (Garrett Neal) of Tennessee, and Miranda Freeman (Austin) and Anna Reddick of Charlotte; three great grandchildren, Hallie, Macie, and Tripp of Tennessee; brother, William (Betty) and sister Edna Lemoine; sisters-in-law, Bobbie Reddick, Frances Frazier, Phil Reeves and Gail Frazier. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Hinshaw United Methodist Church, 4501 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC prior to the 11:00 AM service. A military Honor Guard and Masonic Graveside Service will be afterwards at Guilford Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Hinshaw United Methodist Church, 4501 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407 or Hospice of Randolph, P.O. Box 9, Asheboro, NC 27204. The Reddick family is being served by Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel.
