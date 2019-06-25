HIGH POINT Timothy Joseph Redden, 56, resident of High Point, NC, completed his journey on June 22, 2019. He was born February 11, 1963, in Portsmouth, OH, a son of Wilma Yuenger Redden and the late Martin Redden. He graduated from Wright State University and began a fulfilling 30-year career with Volvo Trucks North America as an engineer. He was an avid cyclist, a loving husband and father who always lived out his mantra."Don't count the days, make the days count." Tim is survived by his wife of 27 years, Laura Porginski Redden; his mother of Portsmouth, OH; his son, Gregory of Raleigh; his daughter, Erin of Greensboro; two brothers, Marty and wife Carolyn of Waynesboro, GA and Tony of Portsmouth, OH; and nephews, Josh, Micah and Nick. A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 28 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in High Point. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the ALS Association North Carolina Chapter, 4 N. Blount St., Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.

