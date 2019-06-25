HIGH POINT Timothy Joseph Redden, 56, resident of High Point, NC, completed his journey on June 22, 2019. He was born February 11, 1963, in Portsmouth, OH, a son of Wilma Yuenger Redden and the late Martin Redden. He graduated from Wright State University and began a fulfilling 30-year career with Volvo Trucks North America as an engineer. He was an avid cyclist, a loving husband and father who always lived out his mantra."Don't count the days, make the days count." Tim is survived by his wife of 27 years, Laura Porginski Redden; his mother of Portsmouth, OH; his son, Gregory of Raleigh; his daughter, Erin of Greensboro; two brothers, Marty and wife Carolyn of Waynesboro, GA and Tony of Portsmouth, OH; and nephews, Josh, Micah and Nick. A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 28 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in High Point. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the ALS Association North Carolina Chapter, 4 N. Blount St., Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.