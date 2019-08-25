GREENSBORO - Mary Allen Reaves, 88, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Ashton Place Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral Services will be held at Celia Phelps Memorial United Methodist Church on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 am with Rev. Ellis Carson officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church. The family visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel from 5:00 7:00 pm. Mary was born in Randolph County to the late William and Jennie Parsons Allen. She graduated from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology. She was a 1949 graduate of James B. Dudley High School. Mary loved to travel, cook, and sports. She enjoyed celebrating NCA&TSU and Dudley High School Homecoming with a combined cookout for alumni and friends. She was a member of Celia Phelps United Methodist Church where she was active in the choir, United Methodist Women, Trustees, SPPRC, Administrative Board and Lay Leader. She retired as an Assistant Deputy Director of the Newark New Jersey Preschool Title 1 program. In her later years, after moving back to Greensboro, she worked with Greensboro Urban Ministry Project Independence; Welfare Reform Project; and Habitat for Humanity. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of forty-six years, Herbert Bill Reaves; brothers, James Vernon Allen, Amos Allen and Wilbur Allen; sisters, Thelma Parks, Emma Herbin, Elsie Coble and Martha Ann Boyd. She is survived by her children, William Lynn Reaves of Glen Burnie, MD, Anthony Lawrence Reaves and spouse Darlene of Greensboro, NC, and Alfonso Allen and wife Fatima of Bloomfield, NJ; grandchildren, Philip Christopher Reaves and LaTasha Dawson; siblings, Marie Hall of Climax, NC and Rickie Allen of Greensboro, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro 2500 Summit Avenue or to Habitat for Humanity at Habitat Greensboro, 1031 Summit Avenue, Suite 2W-2 Greensboro, NC 27405 in memory of Mary Allen Reaves. Hanes Lineberry North Elm is serving the Reaves family. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com Hanes Lineberry North Elm 515 North Elm Street
