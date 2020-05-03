Greensboro Jennifer Anne Rayle, 49, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. A memorial service will be held at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11:00 am with Rev. Michael Long officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Jennifer was born in Greensboro, NC to Richard and Jo Anne Deans Rayle. She graduated from Forsyth Technical College with a degree in Nursing. She had worked at Randolph Hospital in Asheboro and Moses Cone Hospital. Jenny enjoyed animals especially her cats, and in recent years dedicated her time to adopting and caring for an elderly lab and a disabled cat. She loved spending time at Atlantic Beach and the Outer Banks with family, combing the beach for shells, fishing, and boating in the sun. Jenny had a passion for interior decorating along with experiencing new foods and restaurants with friends and family. She enjoyed flowers, especially sunflowers; and she was a former member of the US Figure Skating Association. Preceding her in death were her mother, Jo Anne Deans; grandparents, Alton and Louise Deans and Roy and Betty Rayle; She is survived by her father Richard Rayle; brother, Craig Hums and wife Lindsey of Cary, NC, sister Lauren Hums of Charleston, W.VA; one niece; two nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ASPCA, 3163 Hines Chapel Rd, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Jennifer Anne Rayle. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Rayle family. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com. Hanes Lineberry
