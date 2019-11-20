JULY 7, 1967 - NOVEMBER 17, 2019 Mr. Richard Leroy Ray, 52, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at George Brothers Funeral Service with Pastor Tommy Vogler officiating. Interment will follow in Proximity Mills Cemetery. Richie was born July 7, 1967 in Wilkes County to Clifton Leroy and Shirley Love Ray. He was a longtime water technician for the City of Graham and a long time caregiver for his family, organizing doctors visits and daily household tasks for his parents and brother. He loved animals, especially his two dogs, Bellina and Blue. He was a Pro Level Bowler, an avid coin collector and could outplay anyone in ping-pong. He was preceded in death by his mother. Survivors include his father; his brother Chris Ray and many loved aunts and uncles. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
