RAY, CLIFTON LEROY JULY 16, 1948 - JANUARY 3, 2020 Mr. Clifton "Leroy" Ray, 71, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at George Brothers Funeral Service with Pastor Tommy Vogler officiating. A private burial will be in Proximity Mills Cemetery at a later date. Leroy was born July 16, 1948 in Wilkes County to the late John and Ruth Ray. He was formerly employed by Cone Mills, Duke Power and most recently was owner and operator of CLR Siding. He enjoyed life and was always on the go. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Shirley May Ray; a son, Richard "Ritchie" Ray; and two brothers, Robert and Howard Ray. Survivors include his son Chris Ray of Greensboro; three sisters, Dorothy Ray Church, Ella Ray Owens (Richard) of North Wilkesboro and Emma Ray Edwards of Vinton, VA; five brothers, James Ray (Gloria) of Pleasant Garden, Roland Ray (Teresa) of Roaring River, Alvin Ray of Hamptonville, Thomas Ray (Teresa) of Roaring River and Dale Ray (Wanda) of Ferguson; special in-laws, the Robert Love family and special caregivers that he considered his family, Kimberly, Joey, Jaxson and Jacob Harper. The family will receive friends from 12-1:00 p.m. Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodlake Baptist Church, 5435 Davis Mill Road, Greensboro, NC 27406. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
