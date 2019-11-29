April 25, 1931 - November 27, 2019 Robert Lafayette Rawls, 88, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his residence. Robert was born April 25, 1931 in Akron Ohio to the late Maxa Lee Baker Rawls. He was retired from Square D and had served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Rawls, and a son, Homer Rawls. Survivors include his three children: Barbara Schmidt and husband Robert of Indianapolis, IN, Juliet Rawls of Greensboro and Winifred Jackson of Tampa, FL. He is also survived by four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. At his request, no services will be held. Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Rawls family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
