GREENSBORO Lillian Rauch, long-time resident of Well-Spring Retirement Community, passed away on Tuesday, June 4 from congestive heart and kidney failure. Lillian was born on May 13, 1925, in New York City. A poor girl from the Bronx, she married Al Rauch in 1945. They moved to Greensboro in 1946 to purchase a photography studio that grew into Carolina Camera Center. Lillian and Al created a good life for themselves and their family in Greensboro and became well established in the Jewish community of their adopted city. In the early 1970's, Lillian branched out into the real estate business. Through the years, she acquired a select number of lucrative rental properties that she either developed or bought for both her own personal satisfaction and to pay for her children's education. She was able to become an active supporter of the Greensboro Symphony and Eastern Music Festival. She also donated freely to various human rights causes and to local charities. Lillian cultivated an active interest in music, fine literature, history, and traveling. She was an avid bridge player for many years and an active participant in the Greensboro Opera Companions and various Greensboro Symphony events. She and Al moved to Well-Spring in 2002, where she flourished and continued to pursue her interests. She made many friends wherever she went and through her travels around the world. She will be missed. Al passed away in 2007. Lillian is survived by her son, Alan, and his wife, Merrill; son Lowell and his wife, Kathy; daughter Carol; granddaughter Kelly and her husband, Lucas; grandson Max; and great-granddaughter, Elise. Perhaps Lillian's most outstanding accomplishment is the establishment of the Lillian Rauch Scholars fund managed by the Greensboro Symphony. She started funding this program in 1999 in order to provide instruments and music lessons for children in public schools. Donations in her memory may be made to the Lillian Rauch Scholars Fund, c/o the Greensboro Symphony, 200 North Davie Street, #301, Greensboro, NC 27401 or to Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road, Greensboro, NC 27410. Lillian's funeral will be held on Thursday, June 6, 10 a.m. at Temple Emanuel with Shiva Minyan and reception at the home of Carol Rauch at 5:45 that evening. The family wishes to express their profound appreciation to the staff at Well-Spring for the exceptional care they provided for Lillian. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.
