GREENSBORO Ben Gaston Rapp was a rare and remarkable man. Born in Thomasville, NC on May 4, 1943 to William Walter Rapp and Bennett Gaston Rapp, he was a graduate of Thomasville High School and Wake Forest University, where he was a member of Sigma Pi fraternity. Ben spent each of his 76 years on this Earth devotedly loving his family, serving his country, and changing the world of western wear as a merchandiser and designer for Wrangler Jeans. On the morning of June 27th, 2019, he died in Greensboro, NC, surrounded by close family. After serving in the United States Coast Guard, Ben found his true calling in western wear, beginning his distinguished career with Wrangler/Blue Bell in 1970. During his 35 years with Wrangler, Ben became a legend within the industry. He served as Vice President of Wrangler Kids, but it was when he became the Merchandise Manager for Men's Western denim that he made the greatest impact. Ben created some of the most iconic Wrangler styles, many of which are still in production today. He was admired for his astute knowledge of the western industry, his quick wit, and his easy-going personality. Buyers, salespeople, co-workers, celebrities and cowboys alike loved working with Ben. He was a mentor to many, and a friend to all. His work ethic, dedication, and savvy business acumen were paramount to his successful career. Ben will be mourned, remembered fondly, and loved beyond measure by his wife of 45 years, Linda Clark Rapp, his two daughters, Stacy Rapp Rosser and Kristin Rapp Schneider, and his grandson, Orin Charles Schneider. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, William Walter Rapp and Henry Gaston Rapp, and is survived by his brother, Philip Robert Rapp. Ben will continue to live on in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved him. He touched the lives of every person who was blessed enough to cross his path, and each one of us is a better person today for having known and loved him. Remembrance services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Friendly Avenue Baptist Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. The family will receive guests at the church immediately following the memorial and military honor service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.