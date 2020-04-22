GREENSBORO Maurice T. Ransome, 83, died Monday, April 20, 2020. A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, September 12 at St. James Baptist Church, 536 W. Florida St. Further details will be forthcoming. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

