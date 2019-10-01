OCTOBER 15, 1959 - SEPTEMBER 28, 2019 Lisa Reece Rankin entered peacefully into eternity on September 29th. She was welcomed into heaven by her Savior and then her mama, Carol Garrett Melvin, step-dad Buzz Melvin, and her sister, Leslie Reece. Leaving those who will miss her are daddy, Buddy Reece, uncle, Dan Garrett, cousin, Andrea Preston, niece; Adrienne; uncle Don and aunt Fran Reece, special friend, Jackie Herndon and her 2 sons, whom Lisa said were "her boys," Carter and Cannon. Lisa had a tremendous love for animals and will be missed by "Ruby" and "Barney." The family would like to extend a sincere "thank you" to the dr.'s and nurses of ICU 2nd floor at Cone Hospital. No memorial service arrangements at this time. Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Rankin family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Tags

Load entries