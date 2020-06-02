December 11, 1930 - May 31, 2020 Beulah "Bea" Woods Randleman passed away on Monday, May 31, 2020 at Beacon Place in Greensboro. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Westminster Gardens Cemetery. Bea will lie-in-state at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel from 9:00 until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 for those that would like to stop by and pay their respects prior to the graveside service on Thursday. Born in Greensboro to the late Cornelius and Claudia Woods, Bea was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Randleman. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Paula J. Randleman of Raleigh; son, Rick Randleman (Pam) of Oak Ridge; two granddaughters, Carrie Whitley (Michael) and Kasey Burton (Gerald); and great-granddaughter, Alexis Burton. Memorial contributions may be made to AuthoraCare (formerly known as Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro) 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC, 27405. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the folks at Beacon Place and Comfort Keepers. A special thank you to Sheniah Keteni for going above and beyond in caring for Bea. During these uncertain times, services are public with a basic restriction of no more than fifty guests allowed to attend a graveside service. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.