December 11, 1930 - May 31, 2020 Beulah "Bea" Woods Randleman passed away on Monday, May 31, 2020 at Beacon Place in Greensboro. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Westminster Gardens Cemetery. Bea will lie-in-state at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel from 9:00 until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 for those that would like to stop by and pay their respects prior to the graveside service on Thursday. Born in Greensboro to the late Cornelius and Claudia Woods, Bea was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Randleman. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Paula J. Randleman of Raleigh; son, Rick Randleman (Pam) of Oak Ridge; two granddaughters, Carrie Whitley (Michael) and Kasey Burton (Gerald); and great-granddaughter, Alexis Burton. Memorial contributions may be made to AuthoraCare (formerly known as Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro) 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC, 27405. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the folks at Beacon Place and Comfort Keepers. A special thank you to Sheniah Keteni for going above and beyond in caring for Bea. During these uncertain times, services are public with a basic restriction of no more than fifty guests allowed to attend a graveside service. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Beulah Randleman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

