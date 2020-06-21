JULY 5, 1929 - JUNE 18, 2020 Louise Justice Ramsay, after many falls, Louise fell into the arms of her savior on 6/18/2020, after two days in hospice care at Beacon Place. She was born on a farm in Clyde, NC, July 5, 1929, the fifth of six children. When she was 12 (1942), her family moved to Newport News, Virginia. Louise lived a long and happy life. She was loved by all who knew her. Whatever she did, she gave it her total commitment. In her early years she was president of the Junior Women's Club and the Presbytern Women of Hilton Presbyterian Church, both in Newport News, and in appreciation of her service she was awarded an honorary life membership by both. Louise was an excellent bridge player and dearly loved all her friends in the various duplicate bridge clubs she belonged to in Greensboro. It was a sad day when mobility problems ended those days. Louise is survied by her loving and devoted husband of 71 years, P. Ross Ramsay, two loving daughters Diane Weeks of Greensboro and Cathy Stinnette (Ray) of Yorktown, Virginia; two grandaughters, Holly Weeks Harding (Richard), Rachel Weeks Walter; and four great grandchildren, Harper, Rhett and Kit Harding and Lars Walter. Her sister Polly Bailey of Newport News, VA also survives her, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was a member of Jamestown Presbyterian Church. Memorial services are on hold due to covid19. Online condolences for the Ramsay family may be made at www.sechrestfunerals.com Sechrest Funeral Service of High Point 1301 East Lexington Avenue, High Point, NC 27262
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.