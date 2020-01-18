Jean Douglas Ramsay, a resident at River Landing at Sandy Ridge, died January 12th at the age of 94. Jean was born in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1925 to Harold and Edna Douglas. She was the second of three children. Her older brother, Harold Lamont Douglas, Jr., and her younger sister, Shirley Douglas Sadler, predeceased her. Jean grew up in Omaha where she attended Central High School. She maintained childhood friendships for more than six decades. She attended the University of Nebraska, where she majored in home economics, joined Delta Gamma sorority, and became a lifelong Cornhusker football fan. Jean married Thelbert H. (Ted) Ramsay in 1946 while he completed his degree at the university. In 1947, they moved to the eastern shore of Maryland where they had three children, Nancy Jean, Martha Jo, and Don Douglas. Her family and the well-being of her children were always the first priority for Jean. The family lived in several states over the years, including North Carolina and Florida. With every move, Jean developed a wide circle of friends who came to treasure her kind heart, infectious laugh, and mischievous sense of humor! She stayed in touch with many of these friends across her lifetime. Jean became deeply involved in Presbyterian congregations the family attended. She loved music and sang in choirs for seven decades. In each congregation, Jean was an active member of Women of the Church in the PCUSA and received the prized Women of the Church Honorary Lifetime Membership. Jean also served as a ruling elder in the Presbyterian Church. Education was a passion for her. Jean was active for nearly six decades in PEO, a service organization that supports educational opportunities for women. An avid reader, crossword puzzle aficionado, and excellent cook, Jean also enjoyed sewing, needlework, entertaining friends, games such as bridge and golf, and travel. Jean and Ted enjoyed 68 years of marriage before his death in 2014. Jean loved deeply and well and was well and deeply loved. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother. She is survived by her three children, Nancy Jean Ramsay; Jo Ramsay Leimenstoll and her husband, Jerry Leimenstoll; and Don Douglas Ramsay. She is also survived by her two grandchildren and their spouses: Sarah Ramsay Leimenstoll and husband, Ian Carr; and William Douglas Leimenstoll and wife, Burcu Bozkurt. Jean also treasured staying in touch with extended family and enjoyed their visits and calls. A service of witness to the Resurrection will be held at River Landing Retirement Community Sunday, January 26th at 2 p.m. and a reception will follow. Memorial gifts may be sent to: Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262; First Presbyterian Church of High Point, 819 N. Main Street, High Point, NC 27262; or Presbyterian Homes Foundation, Inc., for the benefit of the healthcare services area at River Landing at Sandy Ridge, 2109 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax, NC 27235.
Ramsay, Jean Douglas
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Ramsay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.