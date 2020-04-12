GREENSBORO MARK Edward Ramey, 51, died Saturday, April 4, 2020. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, April 12 at Tabernacle of Praise, 2401 E. Bessemer Ave. Regional Memorial Cremations and Funeral Services is in charge.

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Ramey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

