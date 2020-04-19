JULY 1, 1929 - APRIL 12, 2020 High Point Richard O. Rafanovic, 90, went to meet his Lord and Savior on April 12, 2020, Easter Sunday. Richard O. Rafanovic was born in Kosice, formerly Czechoslovakia (CSR). He lived in various cities through most of his young years under German and Russian occupation; once the Russians left his country and the Communists took control, he chose to cross the Iron Curtain on foot in the middle of the night in his quest for freedom. After serving for two years for the International Refugee Organization (IRO) it became possible for him to emigrate to the United States of America. Upon completion of his six months requirement to work on a chicken farm in Sunnyvale, California, he returned to San Francisco, which was his initial destination in the United States. He was then drafted and served in the United States Army in Berlin in the Intelligence Regiment of the Seminole Division for two years. Upon Honorable Discharge from the service, he again returned to San Francisco and became a citizen. After working on multiple part-time jobs, he succeeded to enroll in school, first at San Francisco City College, then at California University in Berkeley where he received his B.S. degree in Engineering. Upon graduation, he applied for employment and got a job in Los Angeles. While working he realized that advancements in his career would be enhanced if he expanded his education with a business degree. He applied and was accepted by the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, where he graduated with a MBA in Business-Economics. He also became a Licensed Engineer in California, Rhode Island and North Carolina and a licensed Class A & B Contractor in California. Richard worked for various Municipalities in California, including Los Angeles, Compton, Garden Grove, and as Contract Engineer in Oceanside and Palmdale. In each utility, he upgraded their systems and infrastructure to higher levels of water supply from their aging and inadequate conditions. Upon retiring from Garden Grove, California, he became the General Manager of a Development Company, which subdivided land, built and sold house. While working in Garden Grove he met Mary Frances "Fran" in 1976 and they married in Hawaii in 1982. In 1990 Richard was hired as Chief Engineer and General Manager of the Providence Water Supply Board, a utility serving a population of 650,000 people in 14 communities. He had to deal with Federal, State and Local Agencies, their politicians, staff, consultants and the Public Utilities Commission and a Labor Union. He again upgraded their aging infrastructure, developed management planning and control system, and the Providence Water System became a World-Class Utility. After retiring from the City of Providence in July 2000, he accepted a positon as Site Engineer on a major Development Project in Cranston, Rhode Island. Upon completion of the project, he got a job in Budva, Montenegro, which is across the Adriatic Sea from Italy. He and his wife visited neighboring provinces including Croatia, which has cities dating back to the early centuries. Richard published a book "My Life Escape from Communism" narrating historically accurate experiences and had a second book ready for publication before his death. He and his wife, Fran lived in North Carolina since 2004. They have relatives and many wonderful friends in various States and overseas. Richard was preceded by his son, Richard O. Rafanovic II, who passed away in March 2016; his stepdaughter, Frances Elizabeth Compton in August 2014. Surviors include; his wife Mary Frances "Fran"; stepson, Alan Jennings and wife, Carrie; Alan served in the United States Navy as an Explosive Ordinance Disposal Expert who cleared bombs and unexploded ammunition in all parts of the world for more than 20 years. His grandchildren are Mark Compton and wife, Ashley of Oklahoma, Billy Compton of Oklahoma, Alaina Jennings Van Heck and husband, Brian of Michigan, Paul Jennings of Wisconsin and Tiffany Daigle of Colorado. Great-grandchildren are Venessa Jennings, Tyler Walker, Dominic Jennings, Jaylynn Widen, Mint Daigle and Doak Walker Compton all from Fran's previous marriage. Richard donated his body to Wake Forest School of Medicine after which he will be cremated. His remains will be placed in a niche at the Salisbury National Veterans Cemetery, with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars at P.O. Box 25337, Raleigh, North Carolina 27611 or, American Heart Association at 128 S. Tryon Street #1588, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202 or, Hospice Home at High Point at 1803 Westchester Drive , High Point, North Carolina 27262. Share your condolences at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, NC 27262
